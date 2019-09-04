Healing invisible wounds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan has impactful programming planned all month long. Today we’re highlighting an event that targets an especially vulnerable group of people, veterans. Christy Buck from The Mental Health Foundation and Dr Mark Kane join us now to talk all about it.
2019 West Michigan Combat PTSD and Invisible Wounds Conference
- The 2019 West Michigan Combat PTSD and Invisible Wounds Conference features three presentations by skilled mental health therapists trained in recognizing and treating military veterans and their families experiencing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the invisible wounds of war. The conference will conclude with a panel discussion of Give an Hour experts, who will share their journey and commitment to serving military veterans and their families. Conference participants will also learn how they can receive special training to meet the unique needs of service members and their families and join the Give an Hour support network.
- Attendees of the conference will receive four CEUs. Participants must arrive by 8 a.m. and attend the entire conference to receive the four CEUs (participants that arrive late or leave early will be ineligible to receive CEUs). Conference will include breakfast, lunch, parking and all training materials.
Agenda:
- 7:30am: Registration and breakfast
- 7:50am: Opening remarks
- 8:00am-1:00pm: CEU eligible presentations from Michigan Department of Veterans Affairs, Forest View Hospital, Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Give an Hour
Start by taking 15 minutes to take the pledge on their website.
- Educate yourself on the basics of mental health with our simple, four-step Action Plan to notice, invite, challenge and empower!
- Take the pledge.
Get certified in Mental Health First Aid
- Upon completion of this course, you will have the education and confidence to handle a mental health crisis.
- Adult MHFA Course
- When:
- Thursday, September 19
- 8:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Fee: $25 (workbook and lunch included)
- Hosted by: Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital
- Adult MHFA is an 8-hour course for adults 18+, who work with adults.
Grand Rapids Community Health Fair
- When: September 7th, 9am – 4pm
- Where: New Hope Baptist Church
- 130 Delaware Street SW,
- Grand Rapids
- This event is a healthy, fun, family event to promote both physical and mental health! Partners from around the community are coming together to provide resources and information for overall health!
- Volunteer! We need volunteers to help at our be nice. booth.
- jessicajones@benice.org
Zeeland be nice. Community Night
- With former Detroit Lion’s Quarterback, Eric Hipple
- All parents and community members are invited to hear Hipple’s mental wellness game plan on Wednesday, September 11 at 7pm in the DeWitt Auditorium on the campus of Zeeland East and west Michigan School. Hipple is a former NFL quarterback whose 10 year career was spent with the Detroit Lions. Since his 15 year old son Jeff’s suicide, Hipple has devoted his life to building awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness.
September 12th event
- On September 12th, Adolescent & Family Behavioral Health Services and Live Better U will host a night where we put suicide prevention into action, tearing down stigma and the myths and lies we believe about ourselves and our world that keep us from being our best selves. This interactive event will feature a panel of AFBHS therapists to answer questions submitted by audience, skits, and readily applicable resources, skills and activities for all attendees to leave on a better path to mental wellbeing.
- Ages 13 and up are welcome to join us September 12th at 6:30PM at Richard L. Root Library.
- Tickets are FREE and limited.
- Tickets must be reserved and presented at entrance to attend.
- Richard L. Root Branch
- 4950 Breton Road Southeast
- Kentwood, MI 49508
- Link: You Matter Too: Putting Suicide Prevention Into Action
Lafayette Street Party with a Purpose
- Anti-Bullying rally
- Lafayette between Franklin and Sycamore Street
- September 14th
- Noon-3pm
- Contact: 616-617-5740
- Phillips.pat36@yahoo.com
- Over 160,000 skip school every day for fear of being bullied
- 3.2 million are victims of being bullied
- 1 out of 10 student drop out of school due to being bullied
- We believe that we are past due, as a community, to come together and stand against bullying in our neighborhoods, in the workplace and especially in our schools and among children.
Social Anxiety Night
- Featuring Chris Rentfrow
- Oxymoron or not, grab your social support system and join us at Creston Brewery for an informative and inspirational evening. At this FREE EVENT, Chris Rentfrow will present a personal account of his struggle with social anxiety and how he works daily to overcome it.
- When: Wednesday, September 18th
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- Presentation begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Creston Brewery’s Golden Age space (above the brewery)
- Chris’ story
Wayne Elhart be nice. Memorial Fundraiser on the Water
- A fundraiser to honor the memory of Wayne Elhart and bring mental illness awareness, bullying and suicide prevention to West Michigan area schools.
Thursday, September 5
- 6pm-9pm
- Aboard the Star of Saugatuck
716 Water Street
- 6pm – boat leaves dock
- 9m – boat returns to dock
- Passenger ticket price: $65 per person
Walk with be nice. in the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Parade
Sunday, September 8th Gather at the Paw Paw MS by noon. Parade begins at 1pm. walkers will be handing out Lifesaver candy!
Silent Auction to support suicide prevention and mental health education at Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante in Greenville
- Saturday, September 14th
A message from the organizer, community member Shae Brophy….
“As a former athlete and coach, I wants to help make sure that everyone is aware of both their own mental health, as well as the mental health others.”
The silent auction has more than 50 donated items up for bid from local businesses.
Miss Danish Festival, Paige Hallock, and her court along with members of the Greenville High School football team will be there to take pictures with the public in exchange for donations.
Out of the Darkness
- Sunday, September 15th
- 1pm
- Walk through the beautiful Millennium Park and support the end of suicide while wearing your be nice. gear!
- Join the walk team
Crisis line information
- If you are feeling suicidal or are in crisis, call
- 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline