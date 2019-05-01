Finding the right resources for that difficult conversation Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Today is the first day of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. All month long we will be tackling this difficult conversation and working to connect you with the right resources here in West Michigan. So today we're starting in a natural way with an organization that works all year round to educate and raise awareness on this topic, The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. Here to talk to us today are Christy Buck, Jeff Elhart. and Jim Liske.

Middle-aged men are the population that is the most at-risk for suicide. Being able to catch the signs and symptoms of a mental illness before they become severe can save lives and prevent the illness from getting to a severe diagnosis.

Six million men suffer from depression each year and often times they go undiagnosed. Men are more likely to report fatigue, irritability, loss of interest in work or hobbies rather than expressing feelings of sadness or worthlessness.

Signs & Symptoms of a Mental Illness:

someone who once loved a sport or hobby has quit playing or doing that thing.

this person is isolating themselves and/or avoiding social interactions with others.

they've started using alcohol or other drugs as a means to cope.

they're neglecting responsibilities.

they've lost motivation.

this person is no longer taking care of their appearance or hygiene.

they are fatigued and lack energy.

they're sleeping too little or too much.

are they acting out or becoming aggressive when others confront them or ask them about their life?

are they quick to anger over small details or happenings, or have frequent mood swings?

maybe they feel hopeless, lonely and sad, but they're not sure why.

they have thoughts of death or suicide.

Upcoming events

May 8 & 9 at 2 p.m.

Tulip Time Parades

Downtown Holland

May 6 - May 10

jb & me - be nice.

Gear in Holland store

West 8th Street in Holland

May 14, 7-9 p.m.

empowered women, empowering women

Grand Rapids Ballet

May 16, 5:30p-7:00p

Yoga on the Rooftop

Plaza Apartments

May 18, 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Stomp Out Stigma 5K Walk for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

GVSU Seward Parking Lot

May 18