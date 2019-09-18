be nice and get involved!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are more than mid-way through September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan still has lots of ways you can get involved in the cause and Christy Buck is here to tell us more.

Bearing Hope: Mental Health & the Church, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hope Network (775 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548).

Join the partner organizations of CRC/RCA Disability Concerns, Hope Network, The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and be nice, and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services for a day of learning about many topics related to mental health.

If you are a church staff member, lead pastor, or lay leader, etc., from any church, denomination, or faith tradition, you’re urged to attend. Registration is $25 per person, which includes lunch. For churches and organizations sending more than one person, registration is $20 per person.

Registration deadline is October 2, 2019 at 11:30 pm.

Schedule

9:00 – 9:30 Registration

9:30 – 9:45 Welcome and Overview

9:45 – 10:30 Mental health and the Self

10:30 – 10:45 Break

10:45 11:30 Mental health and the Congregation

11:30 12:30 Lunch

12:30 1:15 Mental health and Individuals/Families

1:15 2:00 Mental health and the Community

2:00 2:15 Break

2:15 -3:15 Panel

3:15 – 3:30 Closing and next steps

Other upcoming events and ways to get involved:

Tonight, September 18 – Social Anxiety Night at Creston Brewery 6:30 p.m.

September 19 – 2019 West Michigan Combat PTSD and Invisible Wounds Conference. Registration required. 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

September 20-21 – Gremlin House Semi Colon Tattoo Fundraiser

Oct 10 – Mosaic Counseling and The Mental Health Foundation of WM are offering a “Breakfast & Learn” educational event for businesses on Oct. 10. We will share how having the right plans in place can impact your employee performance, and your bottom line. Register today to attend!

“Coming Up For Air” locally produced movie to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

Show times for the entire week September 20-26 at Celebration Theaters including Woodland in Grand Rapids, Cinema Carousel in Muskegon, Celebration Crossroads in Portage and Celebration Cinema Lansing. Check showtimes at celebrationcinema.com