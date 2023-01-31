GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Medical professionals in Grand Rapids have a unique opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in the field of health care ethics on March 4th. The St. John Paul II Foundation, in collaboration with Aquinas College and the Diocese of Grand Rapid, is hosting the first-ever Converging Roads health care ethics conference. This event is designed for health care professionals, students, and chaplains to delve into the Catholic ethical tradition and its role in health care.

Attendees can participate in-person or online, with the in-person event taking place at Aquinas College. The conference will be centered around the theme of Fundamental Catholic Health Care: From the Beginning to the End of Life and will feature presentations from leading experts in the field, including Kristin M. Collier, MD, FACP on “Vocation of the Health Care Professional,” Rev. Tadeusz Pacholczyk, PhD on “Decision Making at the End of Life,” and Natalie King, MD, MA on “Redemptive Meaning of Human Suffering.”

Not only will this conference offer valuable continuing education credits for health care professionals and chaplains, but it will also provide a platform for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals who share the same commitment to putting God at the forefront of their medical practices. The all-day conference begins at 7 a.m. and will close with a 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass, celebrated by Most Rev. David J. Walkowiak, JCD at Aquinas College.

The Converging Roads initiative is part of the St. John Paul II Foundation’s mission about life and family from a Catholic perspective of education and formation. To register or for more information about the day, click here.