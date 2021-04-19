Congressman Peter Meijer makes first official visit to Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- On April 9, President Quinn and members of the Aquinas College community welcomed Congressman Peter Meijer during his first visit to the campus in his official congressional capacity. Members of the AQ community shared the history of the College, the success of AQ students, College programs, plans and the important role the College plays in the West Michigan community.

Participants included Congressman Peter Meijer; Rick Treur, district director for Congressman Peter Meijer; Robert LeFevre, president of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities; Kevin Quinn, president of Aquinas College; Erin Craig, vice president of enrollment management; Steve Germic, provost and dean of the faculty and professor of English; Ryan Wendt, campus safety and historical commission; and Madison Creech, Aquinas College senior.