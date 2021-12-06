Christmas on Campus at Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Thursday, December 9th, Aquinas College is welcoming everyone to the second annual Christmas on Campus. The free event will take goers from the Fulton Street entrance to the Cook Carriage House to visit Santa Claus. The drive is filled with holiday lights and a few special stops along the way.

For those that want to enjoy the hot cocoa and cookies with the man from the North Pole, advance registration is requested and the cost is $5 for anyone above two years old. The college requires masks indoors except when the kids are getting their picture near Santa.

And as the school celebrates the season of giving, they’re asking for donations for the AQ pantry which helps students who are in need throughout the year. Some of their most needed items this year are shampoo, dish soap, laundry detergent, deodorant, soup, Ramen noodles and microwaveable mac and cheese.

Want to learn more or have any questions about the event, reach out directly to AQ: alumni@aquinas.edu.