Aquinas Theatre Department Thrives during Pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Keeping the stage lights on during the Coronavirus pandemic wasn’t easy, but the Theatre Department at Aquinas College was able to do it.

Scott Harman, visiting assistant professor of theatre at Aquinas says it took green screens, video editing and creativity to produce virtual shows all season.

Harman says the main goal was to make the best art they could, within the situation they faced.

“Our students have adapted their usual theatrical acting skills to a variety of other media: voiceover, film, green screen and live on-camera editing. That’s impressive and shows just how indomitable our theatre students are.”

Harman also credits the audience, which grew with each production. Doing the shows virtually meant people who lived outside of Grand Rapids were able to see their work.

The last production of the season, “Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version)” will be available April 21-25.

Tickets are $5 for single viewer admission and %15 for group viewer admission.

Call the AQ Box Office at 616-456-6656 or go to https://circletheatre.org/aquinas/