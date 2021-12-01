Aquinas president will not seek another term

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College President Kevin Quinn announced on Wednesday he will not seek another term as the college’s leader. Quinn told the board in October of his decision after nearly five years as president at the Catholic liberal arts college. He said among a number of factors, including the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, his main reason for leaving is for the next adventure that both he and his wife are ready for.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of Aquinas College,” Quinn said. “We have appreciated the warm welcome we have received from our campus and the greater West Michigan community. Part of Aquinas College will always be with us, no matter where we go.”

As the 8th president of the 135-year-old college, Quinn’s years were surrounded by success both on campus and across the country. He helped lead the largest capital campaign in school history this fall, raising more than $61 million for new state-of-the-art science facilities, $17 million more for student scholarships and campus infrastructure, technology and beautification. He helped earn the school a successful reaccreditation process through the Higher Learning Commission. The school was also ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best National Liberal Arts Colleges for three straight years, moving up 71 spots on the list in those years.

Along with developing a 2030 Strategic Plan and campus master plan, the Saints posted record student retention for first-year students (85.2%) in 2021, a nearly 15% increase from the year before.

Quinn also helped reorganize and expand committees for the board of trustees to include students, faculty and staff representation. Board Chair, Marcie Hillary appreciated Quinn’s leadership to the student experience and his efforts to reduce the spread of COVID among students, faculty and staff.

“The board is incredibly grateful to President Quinn for his leadership and dedication to the success of Aquinas College over the past five years,” Hillary said. “Responding to the pandemic was a challenge for all of us. We so appreciate Kevin’s focus on student experience and success as the College successfully mitigated spread on campus so students could benefit from an in-class, personal learning environment. On behalf of the board of trustees, we wish Kevin all the best in his next chapter.”

The search for AQ’s 9th president is expected to begin shortly. The school is evaluating firms to lead a national search. In the coming weeks, they will announce a search committee of trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders. Meanwhile, Provost Stephen Germic has been named the college’s interim president.