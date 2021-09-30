Aquinas continues fall tradition of tree and leaf tours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Draped in trees and changing with the season, Aquinas College has opened its 117-acre campus for visitors to once again experience the fall colors on a guided golf-cart tour. The 45-minute tour will show off 75 different tree species and a brief history of the campus woodlands.

The distinctive woodlands are a signature of Aquinas College’s historic campus. Earlier this year, the school was honored by the Arbor Day Foundation with the 2020 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition. The acknowledgment is given to colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and who engage students and staff in conservation goals.

The tours are open to local students of any age and their families. There are leaf collection opportunities, along with scheduled group tours and private tours.

Spots are limited and reservations are required. Contact leaftour@aquinas.edu to schedule a tour.