Aquinas College returns to in-person classes this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall semester at Aquinas College will look and feel much more ‘normal’ on campus. The school has announced a return to face-to-face instruction and other student activities. Spectators will be able to watch athletic events, and Homecoming celebrations are being planned.

President Kevin Quinn says health and safety will still be the top priority and they will adjust plans as needed.

“Aquinas College’s students are at the core of our mission, and our plan for fall centers around providing them with the best experience possible as safely as possible”. President Kevin G. Quinn

Some of the college’s summer registration dates will be held virtually, but they are planning on student move-in dates to start August 21st, with classes beginning August 25th.

Aquinas held in-person classes before Thanksgiving, and with robust health and safety protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and daily health monitoring, the College didn’t have any cases of classroom-related outbreaks.