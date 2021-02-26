Aquinas College recognized in Global Rankings

Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Aquinas College is among the top Liberal Arts schools in the state, according to the latest numbers from PLEXUSS Global Rankings.

The 2021 ranking puts Aquinas as the #5 Best Liberal Arts College in the state, as well as #10 Best in Michigan for Foreign Language Programs and #12 offering Health Professions Programs.

PLEXUSS is a website that provides information about colleges to more than 4 million students. Ranking includes surveys from data scientists, employers, parents and students. 

