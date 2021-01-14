Aquinas College Offers Self-guided Campus Tours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Prospective students are invited to explore the Aquinas College campus with a safe, socially-distanced drive-through event this weekend.

From 9 am to 5 pm on January 15th and 16th, students and their families can drive or walk around campus on a self-guided tour.

Damon Bouwkamp, Director of Admissions for Aquinas College says it’s a great chance to get a feel for campus life.

Informational signage is in place to highlight places around campus. QR codes will direct students to videos for more information about programs and places on campus.











Admission counselors will be on hand to answer questions. To register for the event, visit www.aquinas.edu/undergraduate.