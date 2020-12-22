Aquinas College Hosts a Celebration of Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The lights are glowing on the campus of Aquinas College!

In celebration of the Advent and Christmas seasons, the school has a special outdoor display called “Joy at Aquinas College: A Celebration of Christmas” and there are multi-colored holiday lights sprinkled all throughout the campus.

There is no cost to see the lights, and the public is invited to drive or talk a stroll around campus to enjoy the display.

Campus buildings are not open to the public, and everyone should follow state COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, including use of masks and social distancing.

“Joy at Aquinas College” will be on display through Mid-January.