Aquinas College holds in-person commencement ceremonies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s a weekend of celebration at Aquinas College for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

In-person commencement ceremonies will be held for each class of graduates. President Kevin Quinn says the school is committed to honoring the achievements of the graduates on the campus that they have called home.

Throughout the pandemic, our community has come together to adjust and adapt our plans to prioritize the health and safety of our community, and the same is true for commencement. – President Kevin G. Quinn

The ceremony for the Class of 2021 takes place Saturday, May 8 at 2:00pm, with the Class of 2020 recognized at 1:00pm Sunday, May 9. Both ceremonies will be held at Alksnis Athletics Building and will follow state and health department guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and health monitoring.

Guests are not invited to the ceremonies. Aquinas College is providing a livestream of both events on its Facebook page.

Both classes are invited to attend a Baccalaureate Mass at 10am on May 8 at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. Health and safety protocols will be followed, and the mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese Facebook page for friends and family to follow.