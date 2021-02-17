Aquinas College Celebrates Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Equity at Aquinas College has put together a virtual teach-in to celebrate Black History Month. Several departments joined in the collaboration of resources and online events.

This year’s theme “Black History Month: A Celebration of Resilience” highlights several areas, including community health, political representation and economic entrepreneurship.

Alicia Lloyd, director of the Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Equity says creating a virtual event allows the school to offer high-quality programming for Black History Month and provide opportunities for students to learn and grow.

We are excited to also connect them to amazing Black-owned businesses in our own community. We are always working toward ensuring we have an inclusive community at Aquinas College. It is the fourth word in our mission and we use that to drive our continued efforts. Alicia Lloyd, director of the Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Equity

Students and the extended community, are encouraged to visit the site by following this link: Black History Month: A Celebration of Resilience.