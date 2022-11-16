GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College has announced the addition of two new board of trustee members that boast a robust work history and connection to the college’s mission. Conor Dugan and Nazar Massough (’95), bring an extensive and global background of work experience to the Catholic college.

“In an effort to continually engage both alums and community leaders on the Aquinas College Board of Trustees, we warmly welcome both Nazar and Conor to the board,” board chair, Marci Hillary, a 1997 AQ graduate, said. “We look forward to learning more from their expertise and passion for our Catholic liberal arts education to further support our amazing students and future Saints!”

Conor Dugan, courtesy Warner Norcross + Judd

Dugan is currently the senior counsel at Warner Norcorss + Judd LLP. He’s been a commercial litigator and counselor for the last eight years there in Grand Rapids while also serving as the outside general counsel for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo.

“I am honored to be serving on the Board of Trustees. Aquinas is a treasure for Grand Rapids

and the Midwest and I am excited to help strengthen the college’s Catholic mission and

academic standing,” said Dugan.

He graduated from Dartmouth College cum laude and went on to study law and graduate magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

Nazar Massouh, courtesy OIC

Massouh also graduated magna cum laude, from Aquinas in 1995. He’s maintained his support of the college since graduation and continued the relationship he formed with Sister Mary Aquinas Weber, O.P. While a Saint, he studied international business and math before getting his Master of International Management with Distinction from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Massouh is the CEO, co-founder and co-managing partner of Orion Infrastructure Capital. They’re a global private equity firm with over $3 billion in assets managed. They have offices in New York, London and Houston that provide capital for environmentally or socially innovative infrastructure. His company targets investments in energy efficiency, digital and social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation and agriculture.

“I am delighted to accept this position and very much look forward to serving Aquinas College

and its students as well as the entire Grand Rapids community,” Massouh explained. “My wife

Jennifer and I are firm believers in education as one of the most impactful parts of today’s

society. I cherish this opportunity to give back to Aquinas and to make an impact on so many

lives that are touched by Aquinas College and our many graduates.”