Operation Honor Guard: How you can help veterans

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County group honoring veterans at their funerals is looking to the community for support.

The Kent County Veterans Honor Guard attends funerals of veterans where its members fold and present the flag, play “Taps” and give the 21-gun salute, among other tributes.

It’s one of many groups that benefit from the Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving, which runs all day Thursday. Funds raised help to repair and replace honor guard uniforms, riffles and bugles.

Military honor guards are run by volunteers. They estimate they serve at more than 500 military funerals a year.

Honor guard members say it’s a way for them to give back to veterans who may have been forgotten.

“Primarily for us, it’s a way to give back. We’ve got vets from World War II that are still active and vets from the global war on terrorism… it’s just a way to give back to people that did the same thing we did,” said Bob Anderson, who serves as vice commander of the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard.

Volunteer veterans will be collection donations through 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the following West Michigan locations:

Graceland Memorial Gardens

4341 Cascade Rd. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Restlawn Memorial Garden

994 Paw Paw Dr.

Holland, MI 49423

You can also donate online by visiting Operation Honor Guard’s website.