National Night Out: Find an event near you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the sun rose over the dew soaked lawn of Consumers Energy’s Clay Ave. location, Walker Mayor Gary Carey made the proclamation that Tuesday was National Night Out for Kent County.

This is the 38th year for NNO, a national campaign to promote community crime prevention, local anti-crime groups and strengthen relationships between police officers and neighbors. It’s estimated that 38 million people in 16,000 communities in all 50 states will participate in events.

Here are a number of events happening across Kent County on Tuesday to celebrate National Night Out:

Feyen Zylstra — 2396 Hillside Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rivertown Mall, Celebration Cinema — 3700 Rivertown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418 — 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ada Bible Church — 1640 East Paris Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church — 1412 44th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49508 — 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pentecostals Church — 2627 44th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodland Mall — 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Roger’s Lane — 2929 Rogers Lane Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lincoln Park —1120 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city of Kalamazoo is helping with ten local events:

Vine Neighborhood — Davis Street Park (Davis & Grant) — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Northside Neighborhood — NACD Building, 612 N. Park — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stuart Neighborhood — SARA Building, 530 Douglas — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eastside Neighborhood — Rockwell Park, 1106 Trimble — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Edison Neighborhood — Edison Association, 816 Washington — 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Arcadia Neighborhood — Arcadia Elementary, 932 Boswell — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parkview Hills Neighborhood — Clubhouse, 3707 Greenleaf Circle — 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Americana Estates Neighborhood — 1802 Tray Lane (Playground area) — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Main Hill Neighborhood — Henderson Park, 1650 Henderson Ct. — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is back on in Holland this year, according the city website. There will be food trucks, and festivities at Kollen Park, along with Neighborhood Connector Groups: