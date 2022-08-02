GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the buzz of US-131 in the background, at the Consumers Energy Service Center in Grand Rapids, Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll declared Tuesday National Night Out.

National Night Out is a country-wide campaign meant to bring communities and their law enforcement agencies together to help forge stronger relationships and learn about crime prevention by organizing neighborhood block parties and other entertaining and interactive events.

“With everything that’s going on in our nation today and for the past couple years, just being able to get out and interact with our communities in a non-enforcement type role, just to let the community see us as individual humans and just have that person-to-person contact, you know, that that’s really what it’s all about,” Grandville Police Chief Paul Anglim said.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is in his first year of the role for the city. He says he’ll try to hit all 11 events tonight to meet new neighbors and talk to them about the resources available from public safety.

“For me, it feels like a breath of fresh air,” Chief Winstrom said. “It’s a time to reset. It’s a time, you know, we’re in the middle of the summer. And get out, it’s gonna be a beautiful day in the nice weather. And I hope it’s just gonna be a night of real peace and getting together.”

He hopes his officers are able to reconnect with the community in a face-to-face interaction and they can hear what people want to see from city policing. And he hopes the community will be accepting of their neighbors in uniform.

“Any chance like this is an opportunity just to rehumanize the badge and the uniform and go out and be like, ‘we’re people too,'” Chief Winstrom said. “Meeting in a situation like this, where we’re out, we’re barbecuing, we’ve got, you know, bouncy houses there, there’s events going on, just remember we’re all people and we gotta live together.”

Both chiefs believe this is a chance to recalibrate for their departments and lean in to listen to those they serve.

“It’s a two-way street,” Chief Anglim said. “You know, we have to be willing to put ourselves out there. If we expect the public to come out and meet us, we have to be willing to meet them on a human level.”

Here’s a list of events happening across West Michigan for National Night Out:

BERRIEN COUNTY

Benton Harbor

Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park. Features games, equipment demonstrations, snow cones, a book bag giveaway, and a dunk tank from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Comstock Township

Merrill Park: 5845 Comstock Ave. Free hot dogs, ice cream, and water will be provided. Live music performed by Alex Mays and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo

Northside Association for Community Development: 308 West North Street. Enjoy free food, a DJ, and games for kids from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be resources on housing, childcare, legal advice, literacy services and job placement services.

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids (5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Baxter Neighborhood Association: 1011 Baxter St.

Beckwood Hills Christian Reformed 2100 Chelsea St. NE

Berkley Hills Church: 1670 Ball Ave. NE

Creston Neighborhood, Briggs Park: 324 Knapp St.

Garfield Park Neighborhood Association, Garfield Park: 334 Burton St. SE

Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School: 1050 Iroquois St. SE

Fuller Area Neighbors & MLK Neighborhood Association, Fuller Ave Church: 1239 Fuller St. SE

John Ball Area Neighbors: 1120 Bridge St. NW

Neighbors of Belknap Lookout: 701 Coit Ave. NE

Pleasant Park: 400 Pleasant St. SE

Roosevelt Park: 1205 Grandville/Cesar Chavez Ave.

The city of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation will also offer free admission to pools at Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park and Richmond Park.

Kentwood

Ada Bible Church: 1640 East Paris Ave. SE. There will be food and activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pentecostals Church: 2627 44th St. SE. There will be a party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walker

Feyen Zylstra, 2396 Hillside Dr. NW 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wyoming

Grace Christian University: 1011 Aldon St. SW. Check out police equipment, fire trucks, TAC team vehicles, K9s, and more from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Holland

Kollen Park: 240 Kollen Park Dr. Features food trucks, ice cream, a DJ, 20+ community organizations, non-profits and resource booths from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zeeland