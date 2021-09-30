MomsBloom looking for volunteers to offer postpartum support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first few months after giving birth can be a whirlwind for families.

Carrie Kolehouse, executive director at MomsBloom, says that mothers tend to shoulder most of the responsiblities of bringing a baby into the world, that they need to do it all on their own. MomsBloom was formed to show moms they can provide a better experience for their baby the more they allow others to help.

The nonprofit has been providing new families with in-home postpartum support for the last 12 years. It matches volunteers with a family of a new born. That volunteer then aides the family for the next 12 weeks, stopping by once or twice a week to give a few hours of supportive services; holding the baby, entertaining other siblings, doing the dishes or laundry, or being a person to talk to during a vulnerable stage of life for both the mother and baby.

“According to our clients’ feedback surveys, all of our families report that their volunteer significantly reduced their stress level during the postpartum period. And of the moms we’ve served who have been suffering with postpartum depression, all have reported that their volunteer helped to alleviate symptoms,” Kolehouse said. “So there is an opportunity to have a very dramatic impact on the life of a mother and baby by giving just a few hours of time each week.”

MomsBloom is always looking for volunteers. Sign up to take the training here. It is holding a virtual session for Kent and Ottawa counties next week.

And if you’re an expecting mother, MomsBloom encourages you to sign up for help before you give birth so it’s one less thing to worry about after your baby arrives.