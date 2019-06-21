MET’s Fostering Futures scholarship is giving dreams a new pathway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan Education Trust’s (MET) scholarship, Fostering Futures, for children in foster care, is making an impact on educational dreams. Heaven earned her Social Work bachelor’s at Ferris Statue University and is now making progress towards her master’s degree – all because of the Fostering Futures scholarship.

Entering the long list of foster children success stories, is Heaven Shaman-Page. Heaven earned her spot there by discovering MET’s scholarship through her research within the Ferris Youth Initiative program. Heaven will be the first to tell you that the scholarship helped her immensely and she’s passing on that message of hope to other students.

Heaven encourages other students that have a similar background as she did in foster care to not be afraid to ask for help when trying to follow the path of their dreams. She wants others to become a positive statistic like she is doing. It’s possible to chase your dreams and accomplish them!

Visit MET’s website for more information.