Metro Health- University of Michigan Health opens Farmer’s Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the season for fresh produce, and the Metro Health- University of Michigan Health is ready to open its Farmer’s Market!

34 vendors will be on site at Metro Health’s Wyoming campus each week, starting Thursday, May 13th. Produce and other food products will be available, including baked goods and cheeses. Artisan vendors will also be selling handmade items including clothing and toys.

As a precaution, vendors will be safely spaced apart and will wear masks. Customers are encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and let vendors handle touching all products.



“We are taking all of the precautions to keep our vendors and shoppers safe and look forward to another great season at the market.” –Michelle Rademacher, Head of Community Outreach

The Metro Health farmer’s market typically sees 1,300 people a day during peak season.

Vendors accept EBT/SNAP dollars and WIC/Senior Fresh coupons.

The market is open every Thursday from 9:00-2:00pm through early October.