Mercantile Bank transfers building ownership to VFW Post

Community bank continues to invest in Lakeview community with transfer of ownership to the Lakeview VFW Post #3701.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The former Mercantile Bank Building in downtown Lakeview now has a new owner: it has been transferred to the Hough-Pontius VFW Post #3701.

The building, located at 506 S. Lincoln Street, will allow the VFW Post to move into the city limits. Commander Stacey Roberts says “The opportunity that Mercantile Bank has offered to our Post and Auxiliary is beyond belief and will provide us with a solid foundation for a bright future ahead.”

Mercantile Bank President Ray Reitsma calls it a ‘win-win’ for the Lakeview community.

“As a local Michigan bank with deep roots in the community, we are please to know that the Post and Auxiliary will be able to use this space for their needs.” – Ray Reitsma President, Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank will serve the Lakeview market with services at the newly renovated M46 office on Greenville road, which features expanded lobby services.