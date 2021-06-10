Mercantile Bank honored with two awards

The Michigan Bankers Association (MBA) honored Mercantile with the 2021 Financial Literacy Award.

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – Mercantile Bank is being honored with two major awards for the work it’s doing in the community.

The Michigan Bankers Association (MBA) honored Mercantile with the 2021 Financial Literacy Award. It’s given to banks that make outstanding efforts to educate the community on financial literacy. Mercantile Bank developed a number of programs with partner organizations that focused on families, youth and small business.

Even during the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, Mercantile was able to continue with 26 programs, providing 108 classes that impacted 1001 youths and adults.

Mercantile leaders say the credit goes to its employees.

“Because of all of our employees’ volunteer efforts and commitment to providing financial education in the communities we serve; we are so honored to be named a recipient of the 2021 MBA Financial Literacy Award and the 2021 MBA Innovator Award.” —– Sonali Allen, Chief Compliance and Community Development Office

The programs introduced by Mercantile focused on homeownership, financial recovery and small business financial education.