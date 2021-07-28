Mary Free Bed ranked among country’s best for rehabilitation

A national ranking that looked at nearly 1,100 rehabilitation hospitals across America, ranked Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids as No. 17 for top providers. (Courtesy Mary Free Bed)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A national ranking of nearly 1,100 rehabilitation hospitals from across America, ranked Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids as No. 17 for top providers.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation and Mary Free Bed was higher than any rehabilitation center in Michigan, Ohio or Indiana.

“We’re humbled and proud to be ranked as one of the best rehabilitation hospitals in the nation,” said Kent Riddle, Mary Free Bed CEO. “This rating is validation of the outstanding work done every day by our Mary Free Bed staff.”

The hospital scored a 59.0 out of 100. That score is complied after looking at how they performed caring for patients who are recovering from a stroke, traumatic brain injury and severe burns. The team also scored “excellent” with patient services. The report also noted that Mary Free Bed scored above the national average for preventing readmissions to general acute-care hospitals during rehabilitation stays and following discharge, along with the rate of patients being able to return home.

Mary Free Bed also was ranked “very high” for the number of patients treated who experienced strokes, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries. The report concludes “higher numbers suggest better survival odds, fewer complications and more patients treated.”