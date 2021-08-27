Mary Free Bed again named top rehabilitation center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second year in a row, Mary Free Bed has been honored as one of the top rehabilitation centers in America by Newsweek.

“I’m so proud of the Mary Free Bed staff members,” Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle said. “As always, I’m in awe of their dedication and success serving patients. These accolades belong to them.”

Newsweek examined 25 states and 230 organizations with the largest number of inpatient rehabilitation centers. They scored each on the quality of care, service, follow-up treatment and accommodations or amenities.

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed celebrates being named top rehabilitation center/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

This year, Mary Free Bed increased its total score from last year by more than two percentage points and made the top 5% of the scored organizations. Out of the 230 judged, Mary Free Bed was 12th. The hospital says news like this is great for patients because it helps them find the best care they need.