March for Meals this month to help end senior hunger with Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, the organization that has depended on the wheels of neighbors to help fight senior hunger in the community, is turning to shoes. Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has put together their March for Meals, an opportunity for the community to lace up their shoes and make an impact for a vulnerable population, one step at a time.

“March for Meals Community Walk will bring us one step closer to creating a community where no senior is hungry or forgotten,” director of community engagement and marketing, Melissa Soberanes said. “It will raise valuable funds and increase awareness for MOWWM’s life-saving nutrition services, including home-delivered meals, senior pantries and dining sites.”

Nationally, 1 in 6 seniors struggle with hunger and each day 12,000 people turn 60 in America. In Kent and Allegan counties, which MOWWM serve, 8% of older adults live in poverty. Last year they helped provide more than 6,000 seniors in those communities with the food resources they needed.

“We’ve got such a great support community already but we know we can do more and that’s why we’re doing this walk,” Soberanes said.

On Sunday, March 27th at 2 p.m., the March for Meals Community Walk will kickoff at Kent Trails at Belwith Keeler in Grandville. It’s a free, dog-friendly walk for all ages and all abilities. The 2-mile march will start at the Kent Trail entrance, loop past the Grandville Boat Launch, and end back at Belwith Keeler.

Race participants are encouraged to raise funds that will benefit the senior assistance programs MOWWM offers. To learn more about the event and to register an individual or team, click here.