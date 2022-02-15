Local employee vaccinations provide a booster of $50,000 to Feeding America West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Each time a Bank of America employee in Grand Rapids received their booster or vaccine against COVID-19 through January, the company committed $100 to Feeding America West Michigan. Today, they announced a $50,000 donation, worth around 200,000 meals, to Feeding America West Michigan to help fight food insecurity across the state.

“We are thrilled and grateful that Bank of America has made such a generous contribution that will benefit our neighbors in need,” Feeding America West Michigan President and CEO, Ken Estelle said. “This donation will support our mission to provide nutritious food to hungry families this winter and increase food security in West Michigan.”

Bank of America announced the $100 donation effort this year as a way to fight hunger in local communities and support the health and safety of their employees. Each Grand Rapids employee who received their booster or vaccination took part in helping those facing hunger in their community. Each shot is the equivilent to 400 meals provided to hungry families.

Feeding America West Michigan serves 40 counties across the state including the Upper Peninsula. On average, they provide 21 million meals each year. But they have seen those needs increase starting in 2020. As demand for goods have met rising food prices, Bank of America started this campaign nationally and has committed $10.6 million to food banks and hunger relief organizations.