Join Aquinas College and celebrate record achievement of student interns

Aquinas College student Rachael Walski participated in an internship at Urban Roots, a community farm and education center in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (AQ Photo/Matt Yeoman)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As businesses and colleges across the country grappled with another summer of pandemic challenges, Aquinas College students passed the test, sending a record number of students to internships from coast to coast across America.

Aquinas leaders will now celebrate their accomplishments in the days leading up to National Intern Day on July 29th. The school, along with the AQ Advantage Center, will highlight the work of the student interns with profile posts all week on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The college had 44 students participate in internships from California to Maine with employers in a dozen states. Whether remotely or in-person, the students gained real-world work experience educating neighborhood children at an urban garden, rethinking marketing strategies and improving key metrics at large retailers, managing youth athletic camps, opening a café and event space, and facilitating adaptive water skiing.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time just putting the textbook terms into action and going out and making connections and bridging those gaps between different communities and different backgrounds,” Rachael Walski said.

Walski was one of the 44 students and participated in an internship with Urban Roots in Grand Rapids, a community farm and education center in Grand Rapids. Along with their valuable, hands on-work, each student receives an in-person or virtual learning assessment with the internship director and their intership supervisor.

“The mentorship and growth opportunities are irreplaceable. I have grown so much in my personal and professional life from the lessons that I have learned,” said Nicholas Klak.

Klak participated in an internship with Variant Partners in Ann Arbor, Michigan, another one of the 44 to be celebrated by the college on the 29th. National Intern Day has been around for the last four years as a day to recognize an organizations future leaders.

