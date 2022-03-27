GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Grandville hit the trails Sunday to walk for a good cause.

The March for Meals Community Walk took place over two miles Sunday to support Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan. It was the first time the organization held the walk that organizers hope to make an annual event.

“What we’re really hoping to do is raise awareness for the community, for what we do, so that we can make sure that no senior is hungry and forgotten,” said Lisa Wideman, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan. “That could be somebody’s neighbor, somebody’s parent. It’s really important that people know that we’re here to serve.”

Many community members, including Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, and State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, attended the event.

More information about the organization can be found at mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.