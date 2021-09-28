Hunt 2 Heal aims at a full fall and beyond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With their grand opening officially behind them, the dream of Carson Nyenhuis is now a reality — a place to not only hunt but share that passion with others who may think it was an option anymore.

Nyenhuis was in a motorcycle accident in 2016 that left him paralyzed from the chest down. He fractured the T3 and T4 vertebrae in the thoracic spine. Nyenhuis says after the accident he spent his days concentrating on all the things he could no longer do. But with the help and motivation of his friends and family, they found ways to get him back involved in the things he loves. One of those activities is hunting. And that’s where the idea of Hunt 2 Heal was born.

H2H says its mission is “to provide a safe & comfortable environment, where people who have been deprived of enjoying the great outdoors can enjoy outdoor experiences at no cost and with no worries.” They created a barrier-free lodge, and a square mile outdoor haven to hunt on 640 acres of wilderness, allowing people with disabilities the chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

They offer full weekends of hunting, meals, bonfires and other group activities. Learn more here and watch the video above to hear Nyenhuis describe what Hunt 2 Heal is all about.