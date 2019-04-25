Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Credit: thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Mother’s Day is a day for Mom to take the day off and relax. Make her feel extra special by taking her out for a delicious brunch at one of these wonderful West Michigan restaurants.

Grand Rapids

CityFlats Hotel, Grand Rapids

11 a.m- 2 p.m.

Delicious choices from carving stations, chef attended omelet station, salads, desserts and more; Plus a special little gift for all the moms! Adults are $29.95, seniors (65+) are $24.95, children 5-12 are $12.95, and children 4 and under are free. Reservations are required: (616) 608-1720.

Ganders Grand Rapids, DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Rapids Airport

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dozens of delicious options! Adults are $28, kids 5-12 are $14, children 4 and under are free. Make a reservation at (616) 957-1111.

Bar Divani, Grand Rapids

Enjoy a 3 course prix fixe menu with Mom! Reservations required. $37. Call (616) 774-9463.

Thousand Oaks Golf Club, Grand Rapids

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Dine with Mom in the main dining room, bar, or banquet facility. $28 adults, $15 kids (5-12). Call (616) 447-7750 to make reservations.

FireRock Grille, Caledonia

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Call (616) 656-9898 ext. 1 for reservations.

Timbers Inn, Rockford

10:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Call (616) 874-5553 for reservations.

San Chez, Grand Rapids

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Brunch and Tapas menu 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.- Reservations suggested. (616) 774-8272.

Uccello's Mother's Day Brunch

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A delicious brunch menu for mom and a portion of all buffet sales will be donated to Susan G. Komen. 22.95 Adults & 9.99 Kids

Wheelhouse Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner!

10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. (Brunch) 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (dinner)

Brunch menu includes, omlette station, carving station, hot and cold selections, brioche french toast, egg strata and more! Brunch Price: Adults $26.95 & Kids $14.95. Make reservations: 616-226-3319.

Kalamazoo

W.K. Kellogg Manor House, Hickory Corners

10:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Have a decadent brunch in W.K. Kellogg’s former summer home on Gull Lake. $29-$32 for adults and $17 for children. Reservations are required by calling (269) 671-2400 or emailing conference@kbs.msu.edu.

Henderson Castle, Kalamazoo

Noon - 3 p.m.

Special seven course brunch menu featuring amuse bouche, salad, soup, bread, choice of entrée, and dessert. $49.00 per person.

The Four Points Hotel, Kalamazoo

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Brunch menu includes, pasta station, omelette station, carving station, breakfast favorites, sides, salads, appetizers, and desserts galore!! Adults $27.95 & Kids $12.95. Make reservations: 269-216-5960. Reservations Required

Holland

Alpen Rose, Holland

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for brunch, 5 - 8 p.m. for dinner

Brunch buffet in the morning, full dinner menu in the evening. $32.95 for adults, $15.95 for children. Call (616) 393-2111 for reservations.

Boatwerks Restaurant, Holland

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for brunch, 5 - close for dinner

Delicious buffet with breakfast and lunch offerings, build your own omelet station, and more! $29.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children 5-10. Reservations recommended. (616) 396-0600.

CityVu Events, Holland

Starting at 11 a.m.

Enjoy carving stations, chef action stations, entrees, and desserts. Adults are $29.95, seniors (65+) are $24.95, children 5-12 are $12.95, and children 4 and under are free. Reservations are required: (616) 796-2100.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Holland

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mother’s Day Brunch includes appetizers, salads, entrees, and more! $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children under 12. Call (616) 394-0111 for reservations.

Macatawa Legends, Holland

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Brunch includes omelet and waffle stations, peel and eat shrimp, pastries, fruit, salads, premium meats, and more! $29.95 for adults, $22.95 for seniors, $13.95 for children 5-12, children 4 and under are free. Reservations required at (616) 212-2600