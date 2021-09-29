Hispanic Center marks Hispanic Heritage Month with online engagement, Oct. events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan continues to show its excitement about Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing facts about the community on its social media pages.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The HCWM has been using its online platforms like Facebook and Instagram to tell why and how the month is celebrated across the country.

It also continues to serve and support the community throughout the month of October. On Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Hispanic Center will offer flu shots at its main office. On the 12, it will host a food distribution event from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the center will put on a job fair to help connect those in need of work to an employer that’s hiring.

Learn more about how to get involved at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan or how they can help you here. Watch the video to hear more about the impact it is making in West Michigan.