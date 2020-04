GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now, more than ever, it’s important to give back to our community. While we can’t go out and volunteer face to face, you CAN help those in need. By donating just $1 to Feeding America West Michigan, you can provide 4 meals for someone in need.

>>>We talked to Feeding America West Michigan – take a look at the video above.

Help stock the shelves for your neighbors by donating here.