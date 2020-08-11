Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ at drive-thru donation event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heart of West Michigan United Way and WOOD TV8 are working to make sure kids are ready for the fall semester — even though it’s going to look different than in years past.

You can help Stuff the Bus at a drive-thru event at the United Way Center at 118 Commerce Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You should put things like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons and other supplies in the back of your car and a volunteer will collect it.

The event will also collect coins to kelp buy school supplies and get coins back into circulation amid a national coin shortage.

If you can’t make it out to the United Way Center, you can also donate online.

