Grandville HS raises food drive championship banner

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — In gym packed with Grandville fans cheering on their boy’s varsity basketball team, the Bulldogs helped raise a championship banner that had nothing to do with athletics.

This past fall the Grandville students won the first ever Football Frenzy Food Drive. They out donated seven other area high schools on their way to claiming the title.

Grandville’s top total of 3,791 donated pounds of food helped bring the combined total for all eight weeks to 13,574 pounds, which is equivalent to more than 11,000 meals for hungry neighbors in need.

The banner that will sit just outside of the gymnasium will be a reminder to all of the power of community.