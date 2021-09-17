Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids ready for West Side Walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids continues its yearlong celebration of 20 years of service providing free cancer and grief programming with the annual West Side Walk.
The walk remains a critical piece of the organization’s funding and awareness for its emotional health support mission.
The goal is to raise $100,000 with this year’s walk. It will be held in person at the club’s space on Bridge Street on Saturday. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m. and a short opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m followed by the walk.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be taken and prepackaged snacks and sandwiches will be handed out after the walk.
There are three easy ways to get involved:
- Register to participate in the walk, invite others to join you, or bring a whole team. The event helps to celebrate milestones, honor journeys or those who have died.
- Create a Facebook Fundraiser to benefit Gilda’s Club. If you raise $100 in the month of September, you’ll receive a 20th Anniversary West Side Walk Shirt.
- Make a gift in support of the West Side Walk. Those unable to register, walk or participate this year are encouraged to help Gilda’s Club reach their $100,000 goal by making a direct donation, which can be done here.