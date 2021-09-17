Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids ready for West Side Walk

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids continues its yearlong celebration of 20 years of service providing free cancer and grief programming with the annual West Side Walk.

The walk remains a critical piece of the organization’s funding and awareness for its emotional health support mission.

The goal is to raise $100,000 with this year’s walk. It will be held in person at the club’s space on Bridge Street on Saturday. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m. and a short opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m followed by the walk.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be taken and prepackaged snacks and sandwiches will be handed out after the walk.

There are three easy ways to get involved:

  1. Register to participate in the walk, invite others to join you, or bring a whole team. The event helps to celebrate milestones, honor journeys or those who have died.
  2. Create a Facebook Fundraiser to benefit Gilda’s Club. If you raise $100 in the month of September, you’ll receive a 20th Anniversary West Side Walk Shirt.
  3. Make a gift in support of the West Side Walk. Those unable to register, walk or participate this year are encouraged to help Gilda’s Club reach their $100,000 goal by making a direct donation, which can be done here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links