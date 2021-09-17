Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids ready for West Side Walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids continues its yearlong celebration of 20 years of service providing free cancer and grief programming with the annual West Side Walk.

The walk remains a critical piece of the organization’s funding and awareness for its emotional health support mission.

The goal is to raise $100,000 with this year’s walk. It will be held in person at the club’s space on Bridge Street on Saturday. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m. and a short opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m followed by the walk.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be taken and prepackaged snacks and sandwiches will be handed out after the walk.

There are three easy ways to get involved: