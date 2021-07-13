Free, live summer concerts return to the GRAM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer the free, live concert series, GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1 FM returns to downtown Grand Rapids.

For 12 years the Grand Rapids Art Museum has invited people of all ages to come out to the museum and spend the evening in their outdoor terrace, enjoying free live music, food trucks, free museum admission, art-making activities and a cash bar.

“We’re thrilled for free summer concerts to return to the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s terrace this summer,” GRAM communications manager Elizabeth Payne said. “GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM is part of the Museum’s ongoing commitment to provide free and accessible experiences for our community year-round.”

The three performances will all feature live local and regional talent, starting with Djangophonique with Via & The Playboys on July 29, wrapping up with Laura Rain & The Caesars on August 12, with a performance from JROB + Bedrock with Hollywood Makeout in between on August 5.

“WYCE is excited for the return of GRAM on the Green,” added WYCE station manager Jess Martin. “The lineup this year reflects not only the diversity of the music scene here in Grand Rapids, but across Michigan. We can’t wait to see everyone at the shows this summer!”

Admission to the GRAM will be free on those Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. thanks to the Meijer Free Thursday Nights. Anyone there could head inside and see the museum’s summer exhibitions, including “American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum,” “A Summer Potluck: Stephen Frykholm’s Picnic Posters,” “Design Highlights from the Permanent Collection” and rotating works from the Permanent Collection.