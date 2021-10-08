Football Frenzy Food Drive surpasses 10,000 pounds of donated food

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — With the rain holding off and a light fog lifting from the grass football field, Mona Shore High School students began to file in for WOOD-TV Daybreak’s Football Frenzy Tailgate. And as the students arrived, the donated food items started to pile up. For the students, this was their part of the competition — the Football Frenzy Food Drive.

At each stop the tailgate makes throughout West Michigan, the schools are challenged to “out donate” each other. With all of the donated items going to Feeding America West Michigan and back into local pantries that help fight hunger for the one in eight individuals that suffer from it.

By the end of the tailgate’s second week, Wayland had become the school to beat — setting a high bar. Its students donated 3,111 pounds of food. That was a mark that seemed untouchable until the food drive visited Grandville. The Bulldogs crushed the mark, setting a new high with 3,791 pounds of donated non-perishable food.

As the Mona Shores Sailors started to fill the donation table catching Grandville was the obvious goal. While the students’ contribution of 946 pounds of food was not enough to take the top spot, Mona Shores helped the food drive reach a new milestone — over 10,000 pounds in the first seven weeks. The contribution has helped the total rise to 10,015 pounds with one school left on the tailgate schedule.

Mona Shores High School helped put the Football Frenzy Food Drive over 10,000 pounds donated for the season.

That weight in food is the equivalent of 8,346 meals to families in need. Next week, Forest Hills Central has a two-fold challenge, bring in more than 3,791 pounds of food to walk away champions of the WOOD TV8 Frenzy Food Drive and if they donate more than 1,984 pounds of food, they’ll take the food drive over the 10,000 meal mark. See you at the tailgate — Friday, Oct. 15, 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.