Football Frenzy Food Drive kicks off in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the WOOD TV8 Football Frenzy crews gear up to cover the most games in the state, the Daybreak Frenzy Tailgate is getting in on the competition of the new high school football season: the Football Frenzy Food Drive.

The Daybreak team will bring the show on the road to eight West Michigan communities. The eight schools will compete against each other to bring in the most nonperishable food items, which will be donated directly back into their communities through local food pantries.

WOOD TV8 and parent company Nexstar have partnered with Feeding America for a three-year, $2 million relationship to raise awareness and money about food insecurity. According to Feeding America West Michigan, 1 in 8 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula face food uncertainty. It’s even worse for children — 1 in 7.

As the Frenzy Tailgate tours West Michigan, students will be tasked with bringing in as many nonperishable items as possible each week. That food will be taken back to a local distribution center and calculated. At the end of the year, the school that collects the most food will be crowned the 2021 Football Frenzy Food Drive champion and given a banner to hang high in its gym rafters.

One lucky student from each participating school who brings in at least five nonperishable items will be entered into a raffle for a $250 gift card, announced live on air weekly.

The students and schools who don’t win the individual or school prizes will walk away knowing that their contributions will make an immediate and necessary impact on those in their community.