KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A multimillion fundraising campaign aims to allow Feeding America West Michigan to move its headquarters from Comstock Park to Kentwood and serve more people facing hunger.

The food bank says increased demand caused by the pandemic mean its current facility in Comstock Park simply isn’t big enough. Last year, it bought a warehouse on Shaffer Avenue SE south of 29th Street in Kentwood but that warehouse is not ready for Feeding America to move into.

The $6 million Nourish Tomorrow advancement campaign will pay to renovate the warehouse into a food bank, expand programs for children and seniors and improve equity in service through community partnerships.

Feeding America West Michigan’s $6 million Nourish Tomorrow advancement campaign. (May 17, 2022)

When all is said and done, Feeding America hopes to be serving twice as many people, distributing a total of 32.5 million meals annually within five years.

The organization says Meijer has already donated $2 million to the advancement campaign.

“I am overwhelmed by the amazing support Meijer provides,” Feeding America West Michigan President and CEO Kenneth Estelle said in a statement. “Meijer has supported our work for more than 30 years. They provide millions of pounds of food, donate semi-trucks and give generous financial gifts like this one. Their clear commitment to our community has helped many of our neighbors during hard times. I am proud and honored to have a partner like Meijer working alongside us to ensure neighbors facing hunger can access the food they need to thrive.”

“Feeding America West Michigan is a longtime partner of Meijer because every day, they support our mission to feed our neighbors facing hunger,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes stated. “It means so much to us to be able to help them as they launch this campaign to better meet the community’s needs and expand their vital work.”

The Meijer donation, plus others from about 100 donors, businesses and foundations bring the total collected so far to $4.7 million. Feeding America is now turning to the public to raise the remaining $1.3 million. You can donate to Nourish Tomorrow online.