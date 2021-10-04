DTE gives over $350K in grants to seven West Michigan organizations

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids’ Food Basket is constantly facing an uphill battle. The West Michigan-based food organization serves 8,800 kids daily in 52 schools, making sure those students have food at home when class is over. But there are still 30 schools on their waiting list.

“At Kids’ Food Basket, we meet an immediate need by providing daily nourishing ready-to-eat evening meals to children and families,” Kids Food Basket Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said. “With opportunities such as this, together, our collective community can take one step closer to realizing a hunger-free West Michigan for all.”

It’s because of its commitment to making a purposeful difference in its community that Kids’ Food Basket was one of seven West Michigan organizations to receive a piece of $351,000 in grants from the DTE Energy Foundation.

The DTE Energy Foundation sets to be a force for good and for growth. On Monday, it announced a part of that action by awarding those grants to organizations that will help the community with jobs, education, and meeting the basic needs of those who are disadvantaged.

“Supporting these organizations will have a multiplier effect in developing our state’s talented people and filling a void where families need it most,” DTE Foundation president Lynette Dowler said. “Our partners work to directly improve lives through job readiness in their region, bolstering the quality of life for communities. To ensure we have the next generation of skilled and professional workers, we must provide students with excellent training, and the DTE Foundation’s support will create educational pathways so people can thrive.”

Along with Kids Food Basket, here are the other six organizations: