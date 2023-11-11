GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In recognition of Veterans Day and Operation Green Light, University of Michigan Health-West will be changing the illumination of its hospital tower to green November 10-11th.

Operation Green Light is an initiative put on by Kent County Veterans Services, encouraging the community to switch their outdoor lighting to illuminate green through November 12th. The goal is to draw attention to the resources Kent County Veterans Services has to offer local vets.

University of Michigan Heath-West supports the veterans of our community through their U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Wyoming outpatient clinic. With the changing of their tower’s illumination to green, they hope to express their solidarity with veterans.