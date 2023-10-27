WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — In a united effort to promote the safe disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications, the University of Michigan Health-West and the City of Wyoming have teamed up for an event geared toward making a significant impact on the community. On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the public is invited to a drive-thru drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UM Health-West’s Professional Building as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

“The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for community members to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of safely,” Pete Haverkamp, director of pharmacy at UMH-West, said. “Something this simple can make our homes and community safer and help fight the opioid epidemic.”

At the drop-off location, expertly trained staff will be there to accept all medications, no questions asked, ensuring that controlled substances can be surrendered discreetly.

“Taking advantage of this free and anonymous Drug Take Back Day can help save lives in our community,” Wyoming Police Chief Kim Koster said. “Proper medication disposal prevents accidental poisonings, drug addiction and overdose deaths. It can also help preserve the environment by reducing the number of medications in landfills and sewer systems.”

Both the University of Michigan Health-West and the City of Wyoming recognize the pivotal role of community education in safeguarding the environment and reducing the opportunities for prescription drug abuse, which continues to be a pressing public health concern nationwide. Studies reveal that a significant portion of abused prescription drugs finds its way into the wrong hands through family and friends, often originating from household medicine cabinets.

Previous editions of National Drug Take Back Day have seen tremendous success, with 240 pounds of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications collected and safely incinerated at Kent County’s Waste to Energy Facility.

In addition to the Drug Take Back Day, there are four year-round SafeMeds drop-off sites in Wyoming, including the Department of Public Safety facility, 2300 DeHoop Ave. SW. This offers community members the convenience of disposing of prescription and over-the-counter medications safely from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UM Health-West’s Professional Building is located at 2122 Health Dr. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519.