WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — For the fourth time in the last two years, University of Michigan Health-West has earned an “A” in a national review from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. They were the only Grand Rapids-area hospital to earn the highest letter grade in each of the previous four rating periods.

“The Leapfrog Grade ‘A’ is an excellent reflection of our staff and the quality of care that we provide every day for patients at UM Health-West,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronald Grifka said. “Our goal isn’t to get the Leapfrog ‘A’ grade – our goal is to provide the highest level of care. If you provide great care, you’ll earn an ‘A.’”

Leapfrog is a national nonprofit that has looked into patient safety for the last 22 years. Their grades account for scores in 30 different performance areas by measuring errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and prevention systems. It’s conducted in hospitals twice each year — Dr. Grifka said the Spring 2022 “A” is a milestone in the organization’s continuous quality improvement process.”

“Every day, people come to see us to get better,” Grifka said. “So, we are relentless in our effort to provide better care every day, too.”

VP for Quality & Patient Safety at the hospital, Stacie Bommersbach, RN, said that the grade reflects the “commitment and intentional focus on safety and quality” by the entire UM Health-West staff.

“The achievement recognizes the high-quality care that we deliver to our patient and their families every day. It is especially rewarding as our care teams have also worked around the clock on the frontlines to defeat COVID-19,” Bommersbach said.

Learn more about the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, here.