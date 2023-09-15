Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023.

Below, see photos of the event:

  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
    The Bid & Benefit: The Art of Health event for University of Michigan Health-West was held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)