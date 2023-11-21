WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan Health-West has been under new leadership for just over two months.

As Dr. Ron Grifka makes his way through the veins of UM Health-West, it’s clear that he has the pulse of the people in the hospital. After all, as the new president, he is at its heart.

“I round in the hospital several days a week,” Grifka said. “Trying to get us from the emergency room to the intensive care unit to the newborn nursery. Trying to see all the doctors and nurses and technicians and therapists. And it’s nice to hear their challenges and also hear their successes.”

Grifka has always led with the heart. It’s why he got into medicine in the first place.

“My little brother had Down syndrome. And it was back in the late ’60s, early ’70s, and back then they didn’t know much about Down syndrome,” he said. “And I always thought that the doctors who took care of my brother and talked to my parents … could have done a better job.”

And it’s the heart that has been at the center of his career as a cardiologist for the past 35 years.

“I was fortunate to work at some great places. I spent most of my career at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. It’s 22 stories, 800 beds. It’s a big place,” Grifka said. “It’s been number one or two in cardiology for the last, probably, 30 years, but they really grilled into you the importance of doing things right.

“I was doing a heart catheterization on a newborn baby, and it had a very severe heart problem. And I was talking to the parents about the procedure and going over the risks and the complications, and it just struck me: The most important possession they have in the world is this little child, and they were trusting it to me to do this very kind of risky heart catheterization procedure,” he said. “And they didn’t care how many papers I’d written, how many lectures I’ve given, where I was a visiting professor. They just wanted one good procedure.”

Thousands of patients have received “one good procedure” from Grifka, who has a drawer full of cards to prove it.

Now, that’s the mantra he’s working to instill as UM Health-West’s leader.

“To be really successful, you have to really do a good job when, that day, you’re not on your game,” Grifka said. “I think, you know, making sure you’re just paying extra attention, real careful to make sure every day you’re providing the same level of care, same quality. And that’s what we’re going to shoot for here at U of M Health-West.”

It’s direction they have taken to heart. The new open heart surgery program is already outpacing expectations, and with Grifka in charge, more changes are on the horizon.

“Probably 10 years ago, it was mostly a primary care type of hospital. But now we’ve brought in a number of specialists with the trauma surgery, cardiac surgery, advanced heart failure, endocrinology,” Grifka said. “And we’re really excited about where we’ve been and even more excited about where we’re going.”

Grifka is quick to give credit to the work of others.

“I’m just working on the foundation built by other people who set up a great health system,” he said. “And in conjunction with our colleagues in Ann Arbor, it’s really been a rewarding experience to help take care of patients here at U of M Health-West.”