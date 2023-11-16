GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a coordinated effort, Michigan Medicine, UM Health-West and Sparrow Health will host a joint, live webstream on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. The goal is to provide information and clarity surrounding fall and winter vaccines.

Experts from all three hospitals will discuss how vaccines can reduce the risk of illness for children, teenagers and adults. They’ll go over vaccine eligibility, different types like COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines. They’ll also dive into the timing of vaccines as holiday travel and gatherings approach.

Those who attend the livestream are encouraged to leave their questions in the comment section or send them through direct message to the Michigan Medicine Facebook page.

The livestream can be viewed on any of these channels:

Facebook: Michigan Medicine, UM Health-West, or Sparrow Health System

YouTube: Michigan Medicine

LinkedIn: Michigan Medicine

X (formerly Twitter): Michigan Medicine

Learn more about the experts involved in the discussion:

Del Dehart, M.D. – UM Health-West Medical Director of Infection Prevention, specializing in infection control.

Preeti Malani, M.D. – University of Michigan Health infectious diseases expert, contributing to the field’s scientific understanding.

Steven W. Martin, M.D. – Sparrow Health pediatric critical care medicine specialist, focusing on critical care for the pediatric population.