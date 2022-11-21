GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An hourlong, primetime special report from WOOD TV8 will cover the real stories of eight West Michigan men who have each fought their own health battles.

“Close Cut Conversation: A Men’s Health Special,” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on WOOD TV8, hosted by Community Affairs Director Casey Jones.

Set at the Henchman House Barber Shop in Grand Rapids, the program will use the intimacy of the barber chair as the setting for conversations men, their doctors and their families should be having. They will share the warning signs were ignored and the ones the eight men acted on.

“There is something powerful about hearing a man talk about the greatest battle of his life and knowing that there are other men out there who may identify with a piece of his story and get the help they need to possibly save their lives,” WOOD TV8 Community Affairs Director Casey Jones said.

The hour will conclude with actionable steps from Dr. Ken Dood, a University of Michigan Health-West doctor from Cedar Springs, and resources to help anyone affected by or interested in any of the diseases covered.

ADDICTION

WOOD Radio morning news host Steve Kelly will share his battle with substance abuse.

“Initially, it was medicating to feel better. I’d always been a pretty good drinker and there was a point where I threw my leg over the fence and became a professional,” Kelly said. “I think everybody would always tell you that Steve was a party boy. And I think a lot of us start that way. Eventually, you’re running behind the train.”

Kelly will talk about his low points and share his greatest takeaways to breaking his addiction.

ANGER

Grand Rapids business owner Dan Beelen will take viewers to some of his darkest moments when anger and rage were worn on his sleeves. He’ll share how physical abuse turned to emotional emptiness and how understanding why he was angry through therapy helped change his life.

“It was learning how to listen to my body. That was part of it,” Beelen said about his eight years of therapy. “Learning what it felt like physically inside to be angry and start to understand that it was OK to be angry. I could just be. I didn’t have to do anything about it.”

HEART DISEASE

At a stop light in Byron Center, Jonathan Kueppers died. Through a miracle of circumstance and medical professionals, he is alive to talk about his struggles with heart disease — the No. 1 killer of men in America.

“I’m a miracle. There’s nothing short of the fact that I’m a miracle because I fully recovered,” Kueppers said. “I think it’s 3% of the people that survive what I went through.”

DIABETES

After hitting the game-winning shot in a pickup basketball game, Tom Turner “went down.” He was in a coma for days after cardiac arrest. Turner survived and later discovered that his unmanaged Type 2 diabetes was killing him.

“We were trying to get control of my diabetes at the time of the heart attack and didn’t really know how bad it was,” Turner said. “I didn’t really have any true symptoms that I was aware of at the time. I just knew that my blood sugars were high at times.”

ANXIETY

From the streets of inner city Detroit to Amway, Will Collins developed poor habits as a kid from cultural norms of survival that nearly cost him his life. Collins said his unchecked anxiety weighed on him until he eventually wrote goodbye letters to his children. He shared an emotional journey about a phone call that saved his life and the joy he found in life after treating his mental health disorders.

“Things just stack up and up and up and before you know it, you below water and you’re drowning. You’re drowning in your own anxiety,” Collins said. “Unmanaged, unchecked anxiety, it can lead to darkness. It could lead to stress, higher levels of stress, depression and even darker thoughts beyond that — self-hurting, giving up on life.”

COLORECTAL CANCER

Craig Kooienga was proud of his healthy lifestyle. He ate well, was running multiple marathons and half-marathons and was in tune with his body. Despite having no family history of colorectal cancer, Kooienga reacted to what his body was telling him and advocated for himself when his blood work came back normal. His discovery was shocking and his message is simple: “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody.”

“The faith that I had in my diet and in my physical fitness. I had way too much faith in that because no matter how healthy you are, no matter what lifestyle, or how great your diet is, this is something obviously that can happen to anybody,” Kooienga said.

PROSTATE CANCER

Alejandro Alvarez said it best: Prostate cancer is something men don’t talk about. He was 54 when he was diagnosed.

“A lot of people said that I’m too young for prostate cancer,” Alvarez said. “A man doesn’t talk about this.”

After persistence from his wife to make an appointment, doctors discovered the disease. Alvarez shared the importance of paying attention to symptoms and catching them early to increase the survival rate to the second most common cancer in men.