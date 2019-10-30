Metro Health’s President, CEO, Dr. Hahn makes Top 200 Business Journal Leader List

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The esteemed Grand Rapids Business Journal revealed its Grand Rapids 200: The Most Powerful Business Leaders in West Michigan issue. This year, Metro Health University of Health has a reason to be proud. Their President, CEO Dr. Peter Hahn made the Top 200 list.

These 200 people indisputably are leaders in the West Michigan business community. Most are very well known; some, you may be meeting for the first time. All, however, have one thing in common: They make an impact on West Michigan. And by making an impact, what I really mean is they make our community a better place to live. Tim Gortsema Editor, Grand Rapids Business Journal

Dr. Peter Hahn’s bio reads: Dr. Peter Hahn is a senior physician leader with experience in service line development, strategic planning, physician engagement and quality improvement. He has national-level expertise in health care policy, reimbursement and regulatory issues. In addition to his role as president and CEO of Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, he has held several national and regional health care leadership roles, including president of the Oregon Society of Critical Care Medicine and founder and head of the northwest section of the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology. Hahn has published extensively and lectured and presented on numerous health care topics.